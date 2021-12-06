City of Bend preparing to make big safety improvements on Wilson Avenue corridor

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is a multi-phase modernization project that will improve safety and east-west connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second to 15th streets.

The transportation bond-funded project will offer many enhancements, one of which is greater mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians. The city identified Wilson Avenue as a key route for both.

The project timeline is divided into three phases. As of now, the 'design step 1' phase for the west section (2nd Street to Douglas Street) has been completed. The 'design step 2' phase for the east section (Douglas Street to 15th Street) is expected be completed by next June. The construction phase has not yet determined, but could start this winter.

A roundabout is planned at the busy intersection of Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue. Additionally, the existing water line system will be upgraded to meet current safety standards.

A public open house on the project and design work is set for Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Vince Genna Stadium clubhouse.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking Monday with Assistant City Engineer Deedee Fraley to find out more details. Her report will be on NBC at 5.