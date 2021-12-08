Shevlin Park small pile-burning operations underway for the next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With cool temperatures in place, Bend Park and Recreation District crews will be conducting small pile-burning operations in Shevlin Park between Wednesday and Dec. 15. The park remains open. The pile burning area is south of Shevlin Park Road, between the Aspen Bridge and Larch Bridge, and is signed.

The pile-burning efforts are focused on reducing woody debris to help restore aspen trees and included in the park’s vegetation management plan. The plan aims to maintain forest health and decrease the potential negative effects of a severe wildfire in Shevlin Park.

Piles are about the size of a campfire and each pile should be burned in a day or two, although some smoldering may be present for a few days. Since pile burning is weather-dependent, the burn dates may be extended if needed. Once the burning is completed, signage will be removed.

During the active pile-burning period, nearby residents and park visitors may see and smell smoke. People are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed during the burning to reduce impacts from smoke.

District staff will monitor the area for several days following the operations.

More information on the park district’s fire management is here.