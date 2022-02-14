City of Bend seeks new Landmarks Commission member

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking one new volunteer commissioner to serve on the Bend Landmarks Commission, starting in March.

Candidates for the Bend Landmarks Commission are required to be a community member residing within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary with an interest in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, prehistoric and historic archaeology, folklore, cultural anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture or related disciplines.

Commissioners will be appointed by the Mayor for a four-year term expiring on Dec. 1, 2026.

Advisory Committee applications can be found at: www.bendoregon.gov/committees.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

For questions about serving on the Bend Landmarks Commission, contact Heidi Kennedy at hkennedy@bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.

For more information regarding the City of Bend Landmarks Commission, visit this page: Landmarks Commission | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov).

For information about historic preservation in Bend, visit this page: Historic Preservation | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov).