‘ I hope to be one’: Bend Swim Club welcomes two Olympians give advice and inspire young athletes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Young swimmers with the Bend Swim Club welcomed a pair of special visitors Saturday for a clinic at the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, for the second year in a row.

Last year, the young swimmers got to meet, learn from and be inspired by US Olympic athletes Allison Schmitt and Josh Davis. At this year's special clinic, swimmers learned from the three-time team USA Olympian Elizabeth Beisel and 2016 Olympian Cody Miller.

"I used to be in their shoes, and so for me to be able to pay it forward and give them a little bit of wisdom is really rewarding and special," Beisel said Saturday.

Bend Swim Club member Annika Huang said, "I hope to be one (an Olympian), or come close to being one. It would be really great if I could."

Beisel said, "I think probably my favorite race was when I first made my Olympic team for the first time. It's a dream come true for any swimmer."

Olympic swimmer Cody Miller said, "My favorite race of all time is probably my 100 breaststroke from the Rio Olympics, when I won the bronze medal and set the American record."

Bend Swim club's annual fundraiser, held in April, raised over $38,000. Five percent of the money raised went to the USA Swimming Foundation.

Kids ages 7-16 who raised more than $350 got a ticket to train with the two Olympians for the day. The young swimmers learned drills, tricks and ways to improve their techniques.

Miller gave a taste of his advice: "Do every event -- all the hard stuff. The 200 fly, the 400 I.M. Growing up, I had to do every single event at least once a season, and I hated it when I was younger. But it's good to do things that are hard. It's good to do things that challenge you."

The day was filled with the Olympians signing autographs and posing for photos with the young athletes, along with the in-water clinic, followed by a Q and A session.