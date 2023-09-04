Skip to Content
Unions holding traditional Bend Labor Day Picnic to celebrate workers and labor movement achievements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Labor Chapter and local union members are holding their traditional Labor Day Picnic gathering Monday afternoon at Bend's Alpenglow Park to recognize the achievements of working people.

It's a new venue from past gatherings at Pioneer Park.

Union leaders are expected to speak about the current state of contract negotiations with Bend-La Pine Schools, among other items.

There will also be featured speeches and remarks from elected officials, including state Representative Emerson Levy (House District 53), Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Bend Education Association President Sarah Barclay and a representative from Oregon School Employees Association.

The free, family-friendly event will also include food and live music from local musicians.

Jillian Fortner will be talking to union officials and workers and the elected officials at the event. Her report comes up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

