Walt Reilly’s, a new entertainment venue, brings family fun to Bend’s Westside

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Walt Reilly’s, a new eatery and entertainment venue on Bend's Westside, is open for business.

The new entertainment venue, at 225 SW Century Drive, includes options for virtual golf suites, virtual batting cages, mini golf and piano bar & stage.

Food options will include more than the standard hot dog and pizza options. The venue will provide food options from a partnership with Drake and Washington’s restaurant in Bend.

