Inaugural Bend Women’s Expo set to debut next month, feature 100 vendors

Exhibition for small, female-owned businesses and entrepreneurs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The effects the pandemic has had on many small businesses have been devastating. We've seen hiring shortages, businesses closing for good, and a divide between communities. However, Central Oregon is beginning to make a comeback.

The Bend Women's Expo is an exhibition coming to Bend on Sunday, April 16. It's designed to be a place for women-owned small businesses, entrepreneurs and creators to come together. There are 100 vendors signed up who will be there selling and promoting their goods, as well as live music, a fashion show and spa pursuits. Its mission is to empower, enrich, and elevate women.

Organizer Jennifer Rychlick, a small business owner, said Wednesday she wanted to bring back a women's expo after her experience as a vendor at the Cascade Women's Expo in 2020.

Rychlick says that event suffered from the early impacts of the pandemic and did not return the following year. However, she believes in the power a women's expo holds -- which is why she's excited to host the Bend Women's Expo for the first time.

While the pandemic did not discriminate in which businesses it hurt, female-owned businesses statistically don't do as well as male-owned businesses. According to Forbes, women-owned business profits averaged $88,995, much less than 2020’s figure of $119,654, and $47,152 less than the average for male-owned firms ($136,147) in 2021.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Rychlick to learn more about the event and what it means for the small-business community. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.