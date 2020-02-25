Bend man dies after rescuing drowning boy in Micronesia

Central Oregon

Parents say Lee Huddleston was a Peace Corps teacher, 'gung ho adventurer'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The grieving parents of a Bend man who died after rescuing a drowning boy in the Federated States of Micronesia are speaking with NewsChannel 21 Tuesday, less than a day after they learned of his passing.

Anne Huddleston says authories say he lost his life after rescuing a young boy who was drowning in the waters off the island of Moch.

She says she and her husband learned her stepson, 30-year-old Lee Huddleston, had died of a heart attack.

She says authorities in Micronesia told them Lee's heart gave out on the beach, but the boy he risked his life saving survived.

Huddleston says Lee was an active member of the Peace Corps, where he was a teacher. Lee studied language teaching studies at the University of Oregon.

Before he moved to Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia, he lived in Aktau, Kazakhstan. His parents describe him as “a gung-ho adventurer who overcame much and who was loved by all who knew him.”

His father, Duane Huddleston, posted the following statement on his Facebook page, along with a photo of Lee in Micronesia.

“Dear Lee, I love you so much, Lee, and will always prize the many years that we had together. I know you are now resting in the arms of God and that someday ... someday if all goes well, I'll be able to join you there. See you then, Dad.”

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela is speaking with the family to learn more. She will share more starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

