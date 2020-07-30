Crook County wildfire NW of Millican grows to 270 acres

Central Oregon

Lines hold on Day Basin Fire; S. Oregon fire prompts evacuations

MILLICAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wildfire fueled by heat and winds grew to about 270 acres 12 miles northwest of Millican on Thursday as a fire protection association, aided by BLM crews, worked to slow its spread across grass, trees and brush.

The Rodman Rim Fire (Incident 519) was reported about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on private land south of Bear Creek and about seven miles northeast of Highway 20's junction with George Millican Road (state Highway 27), Bill Armstrong of the Hampton Rangeland Fire Protection Association said.

It grew to about 30 acres Wednesday night and spread to the east overnight before being pushed north in Thursday’s heat, burning mostly in a canyon, Armstrong said. It was burning mostly among trees in the area, making it a challenge to cut line, he added.

Some structures were threatened, and as it moved toward the northeast late Thursday, one home potentially was in danger on the McCormack Ranch, Armstrong said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. A heavy air tanker is due on scene Friday morning to dump retardant and slow its spread. More BLM crews also are due Friday, Armstrong said.

Elsewhere in Central Oregon, crews held the line on the 41-acre, lightning-sparked Day Basin Fire southwest of Dayville on Thursday, despite the heat and winds. Crews worked to secure the line and will continue on Friday.

Central Oregon fire officials also noted that so far this year, firefighters have responded to 157 human-caused starts, more than twice the 70 at this point a year ago. They reminded residents that fires are banned except in metal rings at developed recreation sites.

In southern Oregon, the Worthington Fire about five miles northeast of Eagle Point grew rapidly Thursday to about 500 acres and prompted evacuations along Worthington Road.