As fire danger rises, C.O. public lands moving to total shutdown of commercial, industrial work

Central Oregon

Takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With fire suppression resources already responding to a number of active wildfires around the Northwest and current fire conditions rating in the 98th percentile, the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest and the Ochoco National Forest, including the Crooked River National Grassland, are moving the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a Level IV, beginning this Saturday.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's announcement:

The fire danger rating system compares current information from remote area weather stations such as temperatures, precipitation, humidity, and fuel moisture, and compares it to historic observations to get an indication of the wildfire potential. Conditions in the highest percentiles predict the greatest chance for a large fire to start and spread.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 17, the IFPL will move to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV. The IFPL applies to permitted and industrial operations, including woodcutting, on federal lands.

IFPL IV is considered a complete shutdown and prohibits all commercial and industrial permitted operations on lands managed by the two National Forests and Prineville District BLM. Industrial and permitted operations may request a waiver from the Forest Service or BLM, depending on land ownership at the activity location. Commercial and personal use woodcutting remains prohibited.

Fire conditions are extreme around Central Oregon and fuel moistures remain very low, to the point that single sparks from piece of equipment or a dragging chain can ignite a wildfire.

The move to IFPL IV is intended help protect the land, resources, and visitors. Officials carefully consider the current fire situation, fuel moisture and predicted weather before making the decision to implement fire restrictions.

Every year, lightning-caused fires place a heavy demand on our firefighting resources, and put our wildlands, our firefighters and our communities at risk.

Fires caused through carelessness or negligence only increase the threat to life and livelihood and place an even greater burden on already busy firefighters. Every fire that’s prevented protects our communities and helps our firefighters remain available, rested, and safe.

