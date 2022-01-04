‘FIXBend’ plans low-cost spay and neuter, vaccination clinics for C.O. animals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On New Year's Eve and Day, The Rawley Project, a welfare organization for animals, hosted a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Bend.

Founder and organizer Amanda Wheeler told NewsChannel 21 there were 300 people registered. However, the clinic only had the capacity to treat 100 animals.

The Rawley Project announced Sunday a new program coming to Central Oregon: FIXBend.

FIXBend is a low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination program created to provide access to affordable sterilization and vaccination services in Central Oregon. The goal is to have a low-cost clinic once a month for the next year. The first clinic is set to happen at the end of January in La Pine.

Wheeler explained the need for a low-cost animal clinic in Central Oregon is great. In September, Bend's only low-cost clinic was closed indefinitely due to shortages from the pandemic.

According to Wheeler, the cost to get your animal fixed varies, depending on the size and type of animal. However, it can be up to several hundred dollars. Vaccines and the cost to microchip an animal can be hundreds of dollars as well.

Carly Keenan is speaking with Wheeler to learn more. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.