Mystery booms shake, rattle and scare wide area of High Desert; DCSO investigating

(Update: More reports; DCSO statement)

Dispatchers get numerous calls - many others hit social media; quake, blast, sonic boom or??

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two or three thunderous booms of as-yet unknown origin shook or rocked homes, rattled windows, scared people and spooked animals Sunday night over a wide area of the High Desert, from Sisters to Redmond and Tumalo to Bend, many of whom called dispatchers, went outside and/or went online to try to learn just what happened.

The first occurred around 9 p.m. and the second and third about minutes later, according to reports from across the region, from Sisters to Terrebonne and Redmond to Bend Airport east of town.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies initially were called out to the Fryrear Road area, near the county’s garbage transfer station, not far from the scene of a March 2020 explosion on county-owned property east of Sisters that rattled windows a mile away and left debris, as well as a metal couch frame hanging from power lines 20-plus fee in the air.

Hundreds if not thousands of people got on social media such as Facebook groups, Nextdoor, Reddit and the like to report what they'd heard or felt and learn what they could from others. One or two rumbles also were heard in the Bend area.

Tegan Allen, who lives at the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park on Highway 126 west of Redmond, said it “shook like an earthquake or bomb went off! We all went outside to see what was going on, to see all of our neighbors outside and frightened, not sure if we were having an earthquake or if we were getting bombed.”

Dispatchers were flooded with calls, such as one caller who said the sound that awakened him was like a loud gun. Another said it sounded like a plane crash.

The sheriff's office posted a brief note Monday morning on Facebook, saying, "Our deputies and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot release further information at this point."

Some were surmising that an explosive like Tannerite was in use by someone, but others said that wouldn't be felt over such a wide area. A resident on George Cyrus Road east of Sisters said both booms shook and jolted her house and that the second "was much louder than the first. … so so loud, and we had a glass fall off of our kitchen counter and break."

Others tied it to other similar booms or blasts in recent months, such as a northeast Redmond resident. Some said it sounded like thunder -- others said it did not.

At the Green Acres RV Park north of Bend, "It didn't shake our trailer -- it was just a loud sound, like a sonic boom." (We've reached out to the Oregon National Guard to see if any training exercises might haveen underway in the area."

Others pointed out that there have been reports for several weeks, at all times of day, of unexplained booms and explosions - some in the middle of the night or early morning, when construction blasting would be unlikely. (In at least one case authorities tied the boom to ODOT blasting work east of Bend).

We'll have more information as it becomes available.