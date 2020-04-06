Bend sign company helps essential retailers enforce social distancing

Coronavirus

Dealin' In Signs produces arrows and signage for retail stores

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Many stores and businesses in Central Oregon that normally see high traffic volumes are finding creative ways to enforce social distancing between shoppers.

Dealin' In Signs, a sign shop in Bend, has created several decals that are ADA-approved and should benefit retail stores. They've developed the arrows and signage to help stores in Bend transition to a one-way aisle.

So far, they've made samples for Albertsons and Safeway, nurseries and other local businesses.

The general manager of Dealin' In Signs, Jake Herrold, said Monday the signs are customized for each store. All the store has to do is contact them to discuss what best suits their business.

"As a sign company, its unfortunate when we see large stores using masking tape on the floor, and there is no message to tell people about social distancing, maybe everyone doesn't know," Herrold said. "It's unfortunate that they aren't communicating that better, so that is what we are hoping to provide."

Dealin' In Signs is also creating labels for businesses who've started producing hand sanitizer for the community.