Oregon sees record 1,669 COVID-19 cases; Deschutes County reports 15th death

Coronavirus

87-year-old died Tuesday at St. Charles Bend; hospitalizations up, fewer in ICU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday a record number of 1,669 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 72,506.

COVID-19 also has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 896, the OHA reported as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

That includes Deschutes County's 15th reported death, an 87-year-old man who died Tuesday at St. Charles Bend, five days after testing positive for the virus.

The OHA had advised Friday that a drop in case counts was due to several county health offices closed for Thanksgiving and said that likely would lead to an unusually high count on Saturday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).

Oregon’s 886th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 887th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 888th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 889th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 890th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 891st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 892nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 893rd COVID-19 death is a 102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 894th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 895th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 896th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 278 3 2803 Benton 784 7 22305 Clackamas 6023 77 91913 Clatsop 359 0 8173 Columbia 488 3 10263 Coos 421 3 10920 Crook 219 6 3970 Curry 133 2 2731 Deschutes 2291 15 47590 Douglas 921 18 18457 Gilliam 23 0 433 Grant 134 1 1453 Harney 99 1 1176 Hood River 396 1 6800 Jackson 3768 30 49879 Jefferson 814 11 6679 Josephine 523 4 17596 Klamath 844 4 13706 Lake 124 1 1264 Lane 4250 42 95064 Lincoln 616 15 11673 Linn 1392 22 24476 Malheur 2387 42 7302 Marion 9082 139 73873 Morrow 654 7 2454 Multnomah 16587 234 213351 Polk 1214 16 15040 Sherman 23 0 453 Tillamook 126 0 4212 Umatilla 4325 49 17858 Union 779 6 6137 Wallowa 71 3 1448 Wasco 524 19 6983 Washington 10135 99 135776 Wheeler 3 0 253 Yamhill 1696 16 26180 Total 72,506 896 960,644

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 529, eight more than yesterday.

There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, nine fewer than yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.