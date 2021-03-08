Deschutes County vaccine distribution shifts to pop-up clinics for a week

Coronavirus

Only 79 COVID-19 cases in the county last week; lowest count since fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Deschutes County Expo Center will go from mass vaccination site to outdoorsman's paradise.

Due to the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show, the county had to come up with a different way to give out it's 3,510 first dose vaccines this week.

Deschutes County Public Health Public Information Officer Morgan Emerson told NewsChannel 21 on Monday, "Vaccine clinics are being held across the county at different clinics, allowing people who may not have been able to travel to the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center to get vaccinated closer to home."

Emerson added taking a week off from using the Expo Center will hopefully make it easier for those who have had trouble scheduling a shot.

"We know this process can be challenging, with significantly more people who are eligible then doses available each week,” she said. “It may take a number of weeks before we are able to vaccinate everyone who is eligible."

Another major difference this week is that the county is calling eligible people and inviting them to schedule an appointment.

Only those who have signed up for the county's vaccine interest form will be contacted for shots at the Deschutes County Health Services Vaccine Clinic in Bend and the La Pine Senior Center.

Vaccines will also be given at Mosaic Medical, Summit Medical, Sisters Drug, Fred Meyer in Bend and Redmond and through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Emerson said the invitation method could be used in the future as well.

"We're working to look at a couple of scheduling options and make this process as easy and convenient for our residents as possible," she said.



More good news for Deschutes County has come in the weekly tally of COVID-190 cases, just 79 last week, the lowest since last fall, which could mean the county will move down to Moderate Risk (from High), which would allow 50 percent capacity at restaurants, for example.