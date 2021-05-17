Despite new COVID guidance, Central Oregon HS basketball tips off, masks in place

Coronavirus

(Update: Adding video, comments)

'I would hope that the powers that be would take a hard look at it' says one parent

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After months of delays due to the pandemic, high school basketball is finally underway in Central Oregon.

In one of the first contests Monday night, Summit High's JV girls' squad was taking on the visiting Sisters High School Lady Outlaws.

Despite Governor Brown's recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions based on new CDC guidance, high school players are still required to wear masks during practice and competition.

And that's raising some concern from parents like Chris Mayes, whose daughter plays on the Sisters High basketball team.

"I would advocate that they probably don't need to be wearing them during competition," Mayes said.

Just last week, a high school basketball player from Prineville collapsed during practice, blaming her mask for the loss of oxgyen and raising questions over whether or not players should be required to wear face covering during a game.

Leaving parents like Mayes focusing on the best course of action for their child's safety regarding masks.

"Yeah we absolutely did," Mayes said. "In fact, we were talking a little bit about what mask to wear and making sure she was safe, but also the practical nature of a mask, and being able to catch her breathe and get as much oxygen as she needs for the game."

According to OSAA's website, its member schools are bound by the Governor's and the Oregon Health Authority's guidance, and are unable to modify, waive or provide exceptions.

And although many parents off-camera told NewsChannel 21 that they're just excited to see their kids back on the court, they do wish they could play without a mask.

Mayes says he understands the safety precautions, but both collegiate and professional teams are not required to wear the mask during the game.

"I would hope that the powers that be would take a hard look at it," Mayes said. "Look at the pros and cons of wearing a mask during competition."

For now the players and parents will continue with guidelines in place, and only time will tell if masks will still be a part of the game.

The Sisters High girls were able to take down Summit by a final score of 45-42.