Deschutes County official dismayed by state’s indoor mask mandate; others voice support

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has ordered another statewide mask mandate in Oregon, starting Friday, saying the Delta variant “changed everything.”

"Moving forward for the immediate future, masks will be required in all indoor public settings,” Gov. Brown said on Wednesday.

She cited the rise in cases and growing lack of hospital beds as a main reason she made this decision at a state level -- and county officials' reluctance to take the steps the state considers necessary.

"Local elected officials needed to step up and take action and preserve hospital bed capacity and protect their vulnerable constituents,” Brown said. “Clearly, that is not happening, and I need to take action at this point in time."

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone has been vocally against a mask mandate, and feels the statewide mask mandate is not the best move.

"It just opens up this whole world of enforcement that I don't think we should be going to,” DeBone said Wednesday.

DeBone said he and the other commissioners were getting close to voting on and possibly making a recommendation on a local level, but weren't given the chance.

"It was going to be a big crescendo moment, possibly, for the decision of our local public health authority, but it was taken away from us before we could even have that discussion,” DeBone said.

The Deschutes County commissioners discussed a recommendation last week, and were sent a letter by Bend Mayor Sally Russell and the Bend city council pleading for a mask mandate earlier this week. St. Charles Health System officials made the same plea of the county.

The statewide mask mandate will be effect for all public indoor places, which includes restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops and common shared spaces in workplaces.

Delia Paine, the owner of The Bend Store in downtown Bend, said she has no problem with the mandate.

"I am completely in support of the governor in requiring masks indoors in all settings for as many people as possible, so we can get this under control,” Paine said.

Paine said her employees have enforced mask use in the past and should have no problem enforcing it again.

"If they don't want to shop, that's okay, that's fine,” Paine said with a smile. “We're just trying to be as pleasant as possible and let them make the decision that feels right to them."

Bend resident Dana Wehrli said she thinks the government has a right to make this call, because it's for the good of the community.

"Absolutely, I would support it,” Wehril said. “With the delta variant becoming so prevalent in our community, it's something simple we can do to prevent the spread of that particular variant."

However DeBone said not everyone in Central Oregon feels that way.

"Some people just don't want that mandate,” DeBone said. “This is a free society. We have personal rights and responsibilities, we have liberty and freedom. Yes, we're in a pandemic, but some people do not want the government to say you have to wear a mask when you go indoors."