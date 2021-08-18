National Guard members arriving in Bend to help St. Charles with COVID impacts

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dozens of National Guardsmen are in Central Oregon preparing to help assist St. Charles Health System as its hospitals struggle with staffing shortages and crowded conditions, including nearly 60 COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that beginning this Friday, an initial 500 Guard members (and eventually up to 1,500) will be deployed to hospitals around the state to provide logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other necessary services to support hospital operations.

Space at St. Charles hospitals are being dedicated for the 72 Guardsmen to set up their operations.

