Bail raised to $1 million for Redmond hate crimes suspect

Crime And Courts

Eugene man scheduled to enter plea Jan. 31 in attack on motel co-owner, a 70-year-old immigrant from India

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Eugene man charged with hate crimes in the Dec. 31 assault on a Redmond motel co-owner had his bail raised to $1 million during a court appearance Friday as his alleged victim continues to recover from her injuries.

James David Lamb Jr., 53, appeared in the courtroom of Deschutes County Circuit Judge Stephen Forte, who agreed with prosecutors' request to sharply boost his bail from the initial $50,000.

District Attorney John Hummel noted that if Lamb posts bail, he must surrender his passport, be monitored electronically and have no contact with the victim or her family.

Lamb was staying at the Hub Motel when he allegedly broke into the manager's office and attacked Meena Puri, 70. Her husband said the man had asked to use the phone for a long-distance call; Puri said he should come back in the morning.

Lamb allegedly grabbed her hair through the night window, then used a large ashtray to smash in the office door and attack the woman. Hummel said Lamb was charged with bias crimes based on statements about the woman's country of origin and "his expressed desire to rid America of people like her."

An amended eight-count indictment Friday charges Lamb with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree bis crime, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, strangulation, meanacing and second-degree criminal mischief

A plea hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 31, along with a Feb. 4 hearing to consider the prosecution's request for a no-bail hold on Lamb while the case is pending.