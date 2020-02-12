Appeals court upholds Dallas, Ore., school’s transgender policy

Crime And Courts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- A federal appeals court says a school district in Dallas, Oregon, can allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their birth.

Some parents and students at a high school in Dallas had filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying the policy caused embarrassment and stress.

A lower court had previously ruled the school policy was permissible. That decision was affirmed Wednesday by the the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.