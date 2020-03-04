Silverton officer arrested on assault charges after standoff

Crime And Courts

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A sergeant with the Silverton Police Department is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out.

News outlets report 60-year-old Rene Bravo is charged with assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer.

Police say the assault happened Monday at a Keizer home.

Silverton Police Chief Jeff Fossholm told the Statesman Journal that Bravo is on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation. He said Bravo was off-duty at the time of the incident.