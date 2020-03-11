Grand jury: Fatal shooting by Silverton officer justified

Crime And Courts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed.

Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone.

The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.