Redmond PD: Man broke into apartment, fled warning shots, arrested

Crime And Courts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of forcing his way into a southwest Redmond apartment and fleeing after the resident fired two warning shots into the floor, police said.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. to the reported burglary at the Eagle Rock Apartments on Southwest Lava Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

A caller to Deschutes County 911 said someone had broken into his apartment and he had scared him away by firing two rounds from a handgun, Chambers said.

Suspect James Bonner III, 26, was located later at the Obsidian Apartments on Southwest Obsidian Avenue and taken into custody without incident, the lieutenant said.

Bonner was taken to the county jail in Bend, where he was being held without bail on a probation violation, records show. The new charges include first-degree burglary, menacing, fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief.

An initial investigation has found Bonner and the victim knew each other.

Chambers said Bonner went to the other man's apartment and forced his way through a locked door. After he was threatened, the alleged victim fired two warning shots into the apartment's floor and Bonner fled in a vehicle.

"Drug activity does not appear to be a factor in this incident," Chambers added, declining to be more specific about their relationship or the nature of their dispute.

Court records show Bonner was convicted last year of vehicle theft and sentenced to 90 days in jail, 18 months probation and a one-year driver's license suspension.