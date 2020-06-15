DCSO investigating 2019 use of force after posted photo appears to show knee on neck

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said Monday his office has launched an investigation of a photo shared on Facebook that appears to show a sheriff’s deputy putting a knee on a woman’s neck during an arrest.

A viewer posted the cellphone image to NewsChannel 21’s Facebook page on Saturday, titled as being from Deschutes River Woods on June 11 of last year. A sergeant apparently is in the foreground of the photo.

Nelson said he was made aware of the photo early Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said it appeared to be a screen shot of cellphone video taken on that day.

Nelson said they need to wait for a full investigation and review of the video to determine what tactics and force were used.

"We want to look into that incident, because the neck is a sensitive area,” Nelson told NewsChannel 21. “So the way our office operates is, you do not use any type of force around the neck, unless it's deadly use of force. So once we've reviewed that incident and we know what took place, then if we need to take action, we'll take the appropriate action."

The sheriff’s office also released a redacted report of the June 11, 2019 incident, with names and other protected information blacked out, because the criminal case has not been concluded.

Nelson said deputies were on hand at a home in DRW to enforce a signed court order of assistance to “recover a child under immediate danger” and pick up the child

The child’s mother was uncooperative, Nelson said, and made several calls to 911 while deputies were there, trying to find the child. After deputies left, the woman called 911 again after she had been warned about improper use of 911 when no emergency existed, which was the reason for her arrest, Nelson said.

“Sheriff Nelson has ordered a complete review of this image and the force depicted in it,” according to a news release from sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey, public information officer. “The sheriff’s office takes these matters very seriously, and he promises a complete review of the force utilized by the two deputies. We are working to obtain a copy of the video from the subject that posted the image to social media.”