Death investigation under way near Walton Lake

Crime And Courts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County sheriff's deputies and the Tri-County Major Incident Team were conducting an "active death investigation" Friday near Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest, Sheriff John Gautney said.

Gautney told NewsChannel 21 he could not share more details as of yet, but more information would be released as soon as possible.

A visitor to the area, about 30 miles northeast of Prineville, told NewsChannel 21 she saw detectives and police at a camping spot, marked off with crime scene tape.

NewsChannel 21 is heading to the scene, and we'll have more details as available.