Gunshot, cry for help bring arrest northwest of Prineville

Crime And Courts

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was arrested on reckless endangering, menacing and other charges northwest of Prineville Saturday after police received a report of a gunshot, followed by a woman running down a street, carrying a small child and screaming for someone to call 911.

Crook County sheriff’s deputies and Prineville police were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. to an address on Northwest Brookfield Lane, Sgt. Tim Durheim said.

Deputies found a 32-year-old woman and her young daughter at an address a short distance down the road, Durheim said. Both were uninjured.

After several hours and deployment of the Central Oregon Emergency Response (SWAT) team, Erick Babcock, 37, was taken into custody.

Babcock was arrested and lodged in the county jail on two counts of felon in possession of firearms, along with reckless endangering, menacing and first-degree criminal mischief.

Durheim said much of the incident remained under investigation Sunday, but the man and woman formerly were in a domestic relationship, and a single gunshot was fired.