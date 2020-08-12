OSP: At least 8 vehicles shot on Interstate 5 in S. Oregon in recent weeks

Crime And Courts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police are again seeking the public's help in finding whoever has been shooting at vehicles driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon in recent weeks.

Since the first such instance and a a mid-July OSP public alert, more vehicles have been confirmed to have been struck by bullets, OSP Captain Tim Fox said. At least eight incidents have been confirmed.

Previously, only Douglas and Jackson counties had confirmed bullet strikes, he said, but that has now been expanded to include Jackson County.

No injuries have been reported, Fox said.

If you have traveled on I-5 and believe your vehicle was struck by a bullet, you're urged to call 911 and note the time and location, also continue out of the area, if possible.

Anyone whose vehicle has been struck or who has information regarding the shootings is urged to contact the OSP Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or text *OSP, reference OSP Case No. SP20-173444.