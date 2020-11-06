Portland commissioner’s home vandalized after budget vote

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say vandals in Portland threw flares and paint-filled balloons at the house of a Portland city commissioner after he cast the deciding vote against cutting $18 million from the city’s police budget.

The vandalism happened late Thursday night after 60 people protesting Commissioner Dan Ryan’s vote marched to his home. Some in the crowd also smashed a window and broke planters.

Police declared a riot, which allows officers to use more aggressive than normal police tactics. Two people were arrested.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it was the fourth time that this week that Ryan’s home was targeted.