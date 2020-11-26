Portland police arrest 3 following vandalism to businesses

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland have arrested three people following damage to at least 10 businesses.

Police say they responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings early Thursday morning.

Police say businesses sustaining damage include banks, an auto service center, a shipping store and other storefronts.

Taken into custody were 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and each face 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It's not clear if they have attorneys.

Authorities didn't provide a cost estimate of the damage.

Group causes thousands of dollars of damage along Southeast Hawthorne - Police make arrests (Photo)

Portland Police Bureau - 11/26/20 8:13 AM

On November 26, 2020, at about 1:22 a.m., Portland Police responded to reports of people breaking windows and spraying graffiti on the New Seasons Market in the 4000 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Multiple callers reported seeing a group of people, dressed in black clothing, moving west along Southeast Hawthorne breaking out windows as they went.

Police arrived and found a group near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street matching the description and carrying evidence connecting them to the vandalism.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood, spoke to witnesses, and found damage to at least ten businesses between Southeast 41st Avenue and Southeast 33rd Avenue along Southeast Hawthorne Street, in both the Sunnyside and Richmond neighborhoods. Some of the damage was sufficient to provide access to the interior of retail stores so officers contacted responsible parties and stood by while contractors or employees boarded up windows. Grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a package distribution and mailing center, and local business storefronts were damaged.

Officers arrested three adults who were booked into the Multnomah County jail:

24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

Officers found one adult in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. That person was referred out of custody to the district attorney's office for potential weapons charges. One juvenile was detained and referred to the court for crimes related to property damage.

Based on witness statements, it is likely that more people were involved in these crimes and police will try to determine their identity through further investigation.