Man who was shot at NW Bend home now charged with burglary, robbery

Crime And Courts

Police 'find no probable cause' to charge man who fired gun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who was shot and seriously wounded at a northwest Bend home last month was charged Thursday with burglarizing the home and robbing its occupants, while the resident who shot him does not face charges, police said.

Jordan Thorn, 27, was shot on the afternoon of Nov. 19 at the front door of a home in the 600 block of Northwest Riverfront Street, near Drake Park, then got in a car and drove less than a block before he got out and fell to the ground, receiving first aid from another motorist, authorities said.

During an update on outstanding investigations on Wednesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told reporters that Thorn, who was shot in the stomach, had been released from the hospital and was “making an excellent recovery." He said the two men knew each other, and the 28-year-old man who shot Thorn was cooperating in the investigation.

“This isn’t a whodunit,” Hummel said, adding that he expected a charging decision “relatively soon.”

Bend police Lieutenant Adam Juhnke said Thorn was contacted late Thursday afternoon at a local business and cited in lieu of custody on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Due to the injuries he sustained, he was not taken to the county jail.

Bend police and Oregon State Police Crime Lab investigators served search warrants, conducted several interviews and collected and examined evidence, determining that Thorn burglarized the residence, also robbing the occupant of the home, Juhnke said.

Juhnke said the case will be referred to the DA’s office as soon as next week, and police won’t discuss the motive or whether the shooting was found to be in self-defense.

But he added, “Based on our investigation, there is no probable cause to believe (the man who fired the shot) committed any crimes.”