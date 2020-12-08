Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 5:08 pm

Portland police, protesters clash after 7 trespass arrests at eviction protest

Portland police car window N. Mississippi
Portland Police Bureau
Damage to Portland police car on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Portland in rare daytime violence following the arrests of seven people at a residence that has long been the site of demonstrations against gentrification.

Officials say the demonstrators protesting the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family that lived in a home since the 1950s hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher toward them and damaged police vehicles Tuesday after seven people were arrested on trespassing accusations.

The clashes happened at a home nicknamed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue. Activists have been camping at the property since sheriff's deputies evicted the family in September.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-oregon-racial-injustice-arrests-portland-c051d4f739b9ec39b8df76dbff55369f

Government-politics / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

The Associated Press

