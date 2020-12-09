Theft suspect arrested leaving SE Bend business; stolen bike, gun found

Crime And Courts

Police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A burglar alarm brought police to a southeast Bend industrial park early Monday morning, leading to a traffic stop and the arrest of a 28-year-old Bend man on theft, trespass, drug and other charges, officers said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to the alarm at a business in an industrial park on Southeast Bridgeford Boulevard, Sgt. Rob Emerson said. The alarm company advised they could see by video surveillance someone trying to enter vehicles at the location.

Arriving officers spotted a white Mercedes leaving the area, with a bike in the back rack attached to the rear of the car.

Officers caught up with the car and pulled the driver over, finding the car had numerous items that appeared to be stolen, as well as items commonly used to break into buildings and cars, Emerson said.

A check of the serial number found the bike, valued at $4,000, had been reported as stolen to police three days earlier, the sergeant said.

Among other items found in the car was a handgun reported as stolen to Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in early October. Emerson said a “commercial quantity” of methamphetamine and other drugs also were found in the car.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools and drug possession and delivery.