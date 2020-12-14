Arrest made in shooting at homeless camp south of Bend

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 57-year-old man was arrested on charges he shot his 21-year-old son during a dispute Friday morning at a trailer in a homeless camp off China Hat Road south of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded around 11:10 a.m. Friday to the reported shooting in the area of milepost 2, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The 21-year-old male victim was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, Janes said.

Sheriff’s office detectives served a search warrant at the trailer. Based on the victim’s statements, witnesses and evidence seized at the trailer, the father was arrested and taken to the county jail, where he was lodged on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and negligently wounding another.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Bend Fire and Rescue. Jaynes said the investigation remains active.