New report shows Deschutes County’s crime rate on the decline in recent years
Down 16% overall from 2014 to 2019; local law enforcement leaders weigh in
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County's crime rate fell nearly 16% between 2014 and 2019, District Attorney John Hummel and area law enforcement agencies reported Thursday.
The reduction is significantly greater than the 9% statewide reduction over the same time period, officials said.
|Deschutes County Crime: 2014-19
|Total
|Per 10,000 residents
|2014
|2019
|2014
|2019
|% Change
|Oregon
|345,653
|337,948
|872
|792
|-9.2%
|Deschutes County
|13,223
|12,938
|795
|670
|-15.6%
|Bend PD
|5,850
|6,392
|732
|699
|-4.5%
|Redmond PD
|3,104
|3,266
|1,160
|1,067
|-8.0%
|Deschutes Sheriff
|3,379
|2,674
|203
|161
|-20.9%
2014: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Docs/2014%20Annual%20Report%20-%20All%20sections-11-05-15.pdf
Statement from District Attorney Hummel:
“This significant accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative and innovative work being done in our community by law enforcement, parole and probation officers, mental health providers, drug and alcohol treatment professionals, and all community members.”
Statement from Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet:
“You always want to see a downward trend in crime statistics. It shows the investment Redmond City Council has made in public safety programs such as our Street Crimes Unit, body cameras, and additional officers is making a measurable difference. These investments and the collaborative partnerships we have with Central Oregon law enforcement and social service organizations are key factors in our ongoing efforts to address crime.”
Statement from Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson:
“We are proud to serve our community along with our other public safety partners. We will continue our commitment to work hard and be proactive in problem-solving to ensure enhanced livability in Deschutes County.”
Statement from Black Butte Ranch Police Chief Denny Kelley:
"These statistics show the success of the teamwork developed over the last several years, and it is paying dividends in a lower crime rate in our region. The relationships law enforcement has developed with our public and private service providers has enabled all of us to provide improved service and enhance the livability of our area."
Statement from Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling:
“The reduction in crime is a testament to the fantastic working relationships between law enforcement, prosecutors, treatment providers and parole and probation. The humility between the different disciplines and the collaborative efforts are reflective in the numbers. Deschutes County is very progressive in its approach to enforcement and treatment options. Having everyone one contributing in the same manner key to safety and livability to our communities.”
Statement from Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz:
“The double-digit reduction in reported crime across Deschutes County from 2015 to 2019 is impressive and is a reflection of the cooperative and collaborative effort between the public safety systems, including our social service providers, and non-profit providers as a whole, as well as the commitment by our community to work towards and prioritizing safety for everyone. This is one measurement in demonstrating that the effort of everyone involved in improving community safety and livability is working.”
Comments
4 Comments
And the crime rate will go down even further since being caught with meth and heroin are no longer criminal offenses.
Deschutes county’s top LE official has definitely shown good leadership, and the years of crime decline coincide strongly with his time in his job.
See everyone? Crime is low and going down. What do any of us have to fear? Are there any crime statistics that are too high, relative to the population? Does any group of people need to feel like they are being targeted?
Must be all those liberal Californians moving in. If they want to blend in, they need to gain 150 pounds, grow a beard, drive a jacked up black POS dodge 4×4 and dress up like GI Joe.