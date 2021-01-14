New report shows Deschutes County’s crime rate on the decline in recent years

Crime And Courts

Down 16% overall from 2014 to 2019; local law enforcement leaders weigh in

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County's crime rate fell nearly 16% between 2014 and 2019, District Attorney John Hummel and area law enforcement agencies reported Thursday.

The reduction is significantly greater than the 9% statewide reduction over the same time period, officials said.

Deschutes County Crime: 2014-19 Total Per 10,000 residents 2014 2019 2014 2019 % Change Oregon 345,653 337,948 872 792 -9.2% Deschutes County 13,223 12,938 795 670 -15.6% Bend PD 5,850 6,392 732 699 -4.5% Redmond PD 3,104 3,266 1,160 1,067 -8.0% Deschutes Sheriff 3,379 2,674 203 161 -20.9%

2014: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Docs/2014%20Annual%20Report%20-%20All%20sections-11-05-15.pdf

Statement from District Attorney Hummel:

“This significant accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative and innovative work being done in our community by law enforcement, parole and probation officers, mental health providers, drug and alcohol treatment professionals, and all community members.”

Statement from Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet:

“You always want to see a downward trend in crime statistics. It shows the investment Redmond City Council has made in public safety programs such as our Street Crimes Unit, body cameras, and additional officers is making a measurable difference. These investments and the collaborative partnerships we have with Central Oregon law enforcement and social service organizations are key factors in our ongoing efforts to address crime.”

Statement from Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson:

“We are proud to serve our community along with our other public safety partners. We will continue our commitment to work hard and be proactive in problem-solving to ensure enhanced livability in Deschutes County.”

Statement from Black Butte Ranch Police Chief Denny Kelley:

"These statistics show the success of the teamwork developed over the last several years, and it is paying dividends in a lower crime rate in our region. The relationships law enforcement has developed with our public and private service providers has enabled all of us to provide improved service and enhance the livability of our area."

Statement from Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling:

“The reduction in crime is a testament to the fantastic working relationships between law enforcement, prosecutors, treatment providers and parole and probation. The humility between the different disciplines and the collaborative efforts are reflective in the numbers. Deschutes County is very progressive in its approach to enforcement and treatment options. Having everyone one contributing in the same manner key to safety and livability to our communities.”

Statement from Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz:

“The double-digit reduction in reported crime across Deschutes County from 2015 to 2019 is impressive and is a reflection of the cooperative and collaborative effort between the public safety systems, including our social service providers, and non-profit providers as a whole, as well as the commitment by our community to work towards and prioritizing safety for everyone. This is one measurement in demonstrating that the effort of everyone involved in improving community safety and livability is working.”