Police: NE Bend driver flees traffic stop, crashes into two other cars

Crime And Courts

Was taken to hospital; other driver treated at scene; parked pickup also hit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend police officer tried to pull over a driver for not wearing his seat belt late Saturday afternoon, but he sped away, crashed into another car at an intersection and then hit a parked pickup, officers said.

He was taken to the hospital, facing several charges, and the other driver was treated at the crash scene.

The officer tried to stop a car driven by Zachary John Douglas, 26, of Bend, for the traffic violation near Northeast Sixth Street and Olney Avenue, Lt. Bob Jones said.

But the driver failed to stop and instead accelerated away, heading north on Sixth Street at a high rate of speed, Jones said, adding that the officer did not pursue Douglas.

Douglas’s car crashed into another motorist in the intersection of Sixth Street and Revere Avenue and continued north, colliding with a parked pickup before coming to a stop about a bock north of Revere Avenue, Jones said.

Douglas was injured and taken to St. Charles Bend. The motorist hit by Douglas, a 66-year-old Sisters man, was treated at the scene and released.

Douglas faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, reckless endangering an outstanding warrant.