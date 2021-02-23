Alaska Airlines ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls at PDX, later dies

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of a 75-year-old disabled woman who died four months after falling down a Portland International Airport escalator.

KGW reports the family of Bernice Kekona of Spokane, Wash., filed a wrongful death suit against Alaska Airlines in 2017, alleging neglect at the airport contributed to her injuries. The jury returned its verdict Monday.

Kekona had been traveling from Hawaii to Spokane with a transfer of planes in Portland. She was disabled with an amputated leg and other health issues.

The Seattle-based airline didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.