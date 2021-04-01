Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
Redmond man arrested in drug agents’ traffic stop on Hwy. 97 south of Madras

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents made a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Madras, arrested a 65-year-old Redmond man and seized methamphetamine, heroin and other evidence, officials said Thursday.

Around 11:20 last Thursday morning, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives, assisted by Madras police, contacted and arrested the man as he drove a gray Volvo, accompanied by a woman and infant, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

The man’s arrest followed a short investigation by the CODE team into his alleged trafficking of meth and heroin throughout Central Oregon, Mannix said.

A search of the car led to seizure of about ¼ pound of meth, about two ounces of heroin, scales, packaging material and other evidence of drug sales, manufacturing and distribution.

The man was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on drug charges, as well as two counts of first-degree child neglect.

Warm Springs Police Detective Barry Wilson and his narcotics K-9 partner Keira assisted in the investigation. The state Department of Human Services-Child Welfare was contacted to assist as well, Mannix said.

  1. Where does law enforcement think that the drug users carrying the decriminalized amounts of drugs get them? Why would you outlaw drug sales and legalize drug use?

