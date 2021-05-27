Redmond man sought in weekend Bend stabbing that sent 2 to hospital

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 21-year-old Redmond man Is being sought as a suspect in the weekend stabbing of two Bend brothers at a northeast Bend apartment complex that sent both to the hospital, police said Thursday.

Lieutenant Brian Beekman said Eric David Taylor has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing, which sent two males, ages 23 and 17, to St. Charles Bend with what their father called serious injuries.

It occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday during a fight involving numerous people in the parking lot of the Stonebriar Apartments on Highway 20, he said.

Taylor is associated with a blue 2004 Subaru Forester, with Oregon license plate 108 EZZ, Beekman said. "He has several associates," Beekman said, so he may be driving or riding in the vehicle.

Bend police are still actively investigating the case and are serving search warrants in the Redmond area, assisted by Redmond police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT), the lieutenant added.

Any community members with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts were urged to call Deschutes County 911 dispatchers at 541-693-6911.

While police have not publicly identified the victims, Bend resident Vincent Cegers told NewsChannel 21 they were his two sons, Dahnte Cegers, 23, and Caleb Cegers, 17.