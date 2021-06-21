Man who swiped US flag at Portland courthouse, set it on fire gets probation

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who took the American flag from outside Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse in Portland and then set it on fire in front of the police bureau’s Central Precinct has been sentenced to a year of probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeffrey Singer had pleaded guilty to theft of government property.

The incident happened Sept. 19, when Singer stole the flag and marched with it in a crowd to Central Precinct during a protest after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown also ordered Singer to repay the government $218.50 in restitution for the destroyed flag.