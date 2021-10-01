Brother, nephew arrested on murder charges in August 2020 killings of NE Bend couple

Crime And Courts

(Update: Details from news conference)

Was dispute over father's estate; brother called 'mastermind of these murders'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two family members were arrested on murder and conspiracy charges Friday morning in the August 2020 double-homicide of Ray Atkinson Jr. and his fiancé, Natasha Newby, in a dispute over Ray Atkinson Sr.'s estate, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Friday.

Friday morning, the Bend Police Department, assisted by the CERT (Central Oregon Emergency Response Team) arrested two suspects in the August 15, 2020 killings -- Kenneth Atkinson, a 54-year-old Bend resident, and Nathan Shane Detroit, a 31-year-old Redmond resident, who Hummel said will be lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on no-bail warrants.

Both men were charged with two first-degree counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Kenneth Atkinson is the brother of Ray Atkinson, Jr. Hummel said prosecutors allege "he killed Ray and Natasha because of his dispute with Ray over their father’s estate."

"Ken was the mastermind of these murders," Hummel said in the announcement, "and he was assisted by Nathan, his nephew."

Hummel said the two men "are presumed innocent of these crimes, and in fact, are innocent of them, unless and until the State proves their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt." They are both due for an initial court appearance on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Hummel also issued this statement to the residents of Deschutes County:

“Ray and Natasha’s families have been waiting 14 months for the arrest of the killers of their loved ones. I committed to working tirelessly on this case until we had sufficient evidence to move forward. Thanks to the dogged work of Bend Police Detectives, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, and the deputy district attorneys and trial assistants in my office, we secured sufficient evidence to prove who committed these crimes and how they committed these crimes.”

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz also issued a statement:

“I am hopeful that this arrest will bring a small measure of closure and peace to the family and friends of Ray and Natasha. The investigators in this case who have spent and committed nearly every day since August 15, 2020, working on bringing justice for the killings of Ray and Natasha wrote over 50 search warrants for evidence, wrote over 380 police reports and collected nearly 500 pieces of evidence. The Bend Police Department has relied upon the collaborative partnership we have with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and numerous area law enforcement agencies that assisted in some way to conduct this thorough investigation and we are grateful for their committed partnerships.”

The bodies of Atkinson Jr., 34, and Newby, 29, were found in the basement of their home on Northeast 12th Street by a concerned friend and relative checking on their welfare.

Hummel repeatedly said over the ensuing months that the investigation was active, but that there was not yet sufficient evidence to bring any charges. The long wait for any arrests frustrated friends and family members, as well as others in the community.

Hummel told reporters during a news conference Friday at Bend Municipal Court that the pair died of "blunt force trauma."

Hummel said his office and others involved in the case were getting a lot of pressure as time went by but that it took extra time to build the case.

"If we moved quickly to arrest our main suspect, we would have never gotten the evidence of Nathan Shane Detroit," he said.

"There was tension over the will -- who was going to get what," Hummel said. "There were disputes and fighting over that -- that was the motive."

And he said the key evidence came when a new team of prosecutors -- he called them the "new eyes team," led by Matt Nelson -- found a key.

"You look at the same evidence every day, sometimes you miss something," he said. "It's really important, because we saw another key evidence in that new look. It was that new piece we saw in that new look that cracked it." He wouldn't divulge now what that was.

Hummel said Atkinson Jr. and Newby were engaged to be married the following spring. They had, he said, "lots of fur babies -- many cats, a puppy. They were loved. They will be missed."