Deschutes DA Hummel among 7 candidates being considered for next U.S. Attorney for Oregon

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that seven Oregonians, including Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, will be interviewed by a selection committee assembled by the senators to recommend finalists to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

The seven candidates under consideration by the selection committee are as follows, in alphabetical order:

· Craig Gabriel, Assistant United States Attorney

· John Hummel, Deschutes County District Attorney

· Joseph Huynh, Assistant United States Attorney

· Vivek Kothari, Attorney, Markowitz Herbold

· Vamshi Reddy, General Counsel, RISE Partnership

· Rachel Sowray, Special Assistant United States Attorney and Fraud Prosecutor

· Natalie Wight, Assistant United States Attorney

Hummel announced in late August he would not be seeking a third term as DA when his current term expires, and has said publicly he would be interested in seeking the U.S. attorney position. He is the only Central Oregonian among the candidates and the only one from outside the Portland area.

Anyone wishing to weigh in with the selection committee about any of the seven applicants should send their comments to selectioncommittee_@wyden.senate.gov by Friday Nov. 5. All comments will be shared confidentially with all members of the selection committee, which will recommend finalists for Wyden and Merkley to forward to the White House for its consideration.

The previous U.S. Attorney for Oregon was Billy Williams, who announced his departure from the post as the state’s chief federal law enforcement official in February. Scott Erik Asphaug has been serving as Acting U.S. Attorney.