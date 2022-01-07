St. Charles Madras placed in lockout due to man’s threat to use gun; no weapon found

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Madras was placed in “lockout” for a time Friday afternoon after a man in the hospital parking lot made verbal threats about using a gun. But police called to the scene found he had no gun and the lockout was rescinded.

Madras police responded to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. on the reported threat, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb.

Because of the nature of the threat, and because the man was reportedly outside the building and in the parking lot, the hospital was placed in a “lockout’ (exterior doors locked, but not a full lockdown) to keep anyone from entering the building while the potential threat was assessed.

Officers located the man and his caretaker in the hospital’s main parking lot, Webb said. He was found to have no firearm in his possession “and there was no danger to any individuals,” the detective said.

Hospital staff was advised of the situation and the lockout was rescinded, Webb said, adding, “There is no continuing threat to the hospital or the community.”

Madras police were assisted by Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.