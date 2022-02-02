Alleged Bend cocaine trafficker pulled over, arrested on Highway 20 in Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspected cocaine trafficker from Bend was pulled over and arrested on US Highway 20 in Sisters Wednesday evening, concluding a long-term investigation and turning up cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy) in his car, drug agents said.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a long-term investigation with the arrest of the 28-year-old man around 5:30 p.m., Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

Detectives had determined that the man imported large quantities of cocaine from elsewhere in the state and distributed it in the bend area through various networks, he said.

After a multi-county operation, his car was stopped under a search warrant’s authority. A Warm Springs Police Department narcotics K-9 assigned to the CODE Team alerted to drugs in the car, and a search found “a sizable amount” of cocaine, MDMA, packaging and scales, Vander Kamp said.

The driver’s three passengers were released without charges.

He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on several charges of drug possession, manufacture and attempted distribution. His bail was increased due to the commercial quantities of drugs found in his possession.

The CODE Team investigation was assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.