Threats of violence prompt closure of Powell Butte Charter School; FBI joins investigation

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Threats of violence left by voicemail and text at Powell Butte Community Charter School prompted the cancellation of classes Wednesday, a search of the property and an adjacent church and an investigation involving the FBI, Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said.

“Late yesterday evening, the school received more than one threat, specific to Powell Butte (School)” Savage told NewsChannel 21. It was discovered this morning on a phone message. We’ve been actively working it.”

“We’re working with the FBI and some local partners to help track down” who left the messages, and Prineville police also are involved in the investigation, Savage added.

A thorough search of the school and property found nothing, but the undersheriff said there will be “extra precautions the next few days to assure kids’ safety.”

Law enforcement also checked the property of the Powell Butte Christian Church next door, and nothing was found.

A Facebook post to the Crook County High School page indicated the that administrators “discovered a text message and voicemail to the main school phone line early this morning.”

“To ensure the safety of staff and students, Principal Jenn Berry-O'Shea made the decision to cancel school for the day while police search the school property and begin their investigation,” the posting said.

“The threat was specific to Powell Butte Community Charter School and did NOT include any other schools within the Crook County School District. Classes for all other schools will start on time and bus routes are running on their normal schedules.”

Another posting, to the school’s Facebook page, said, “Student safety is our top priority and thoroughly investigating the threats will take time.”