‘Soul-crushing’: Car theft leaves Bend comedian, delivery driver searching for answers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Alone in a McDonald's parking lot, Zachary Derreberry watched his car drive away with his future.
Work for DoorDash drivers is fast-paced and quick. Drivers jump in and out of their vehicles to pick up the order and drop it off to the customers. Typically, drivers are only out of the car for a few minutes at a time.
Derreberry works for DoorDash and was picking up an order from McDonald's on SE Third Street in Bend. He left his car running while he ran inside to grab the food, to save time.
When he came out, a man was driving away in his 2017 Ford Escape.
"Soul-crushing. My whole future, my life, everything I had..." Derreberry told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.
The whole thing took less than two minutes.
"UPS leaves their cars on, the mail people leave their car on, Domino's Pizza leaves their car on," Derreberry said. "Everyone's running in and out."
Derreberry moved to Bend from Georgia in October to pursue a career in comedy. He's been DoorDashing to supplement his income. But -- this is no laughing matter.
"Now I don't have a way to make income, I don't have a way to get to comedy shows, I don't have a way to do anything any more," he said. "And now I still have to keep paying for the car."
Derreberry's been working for the delivery service for over a year and does about 35 deliveries each day. Nothing like this has ever happened to him before.
"I never once saw this working out this way, like my car -- I love that thing, so I never even imagined that," he said, "I don't even have a plan now. I'm bewildered at the moment."
Derreberry does have insurance, but was told DoorDash is responsible for handling the situation. The Bend Police Department said it is investigating the matter.
A friend has set up a GoFundMe for Derreberry to help him keep up with costs.
Can’t believe they can still get suckers to drive who don’t understand what car depreciation is. Pizza delivery at least gives minimum, plus car, plus tips. It’s pathetic “progressive” Oregon doesn’t support their own gig workers. Not if it means paying minimum wage to these drivers. That’s too much to ask.
Why is it too much? No one forces these folks to drive food delivery. There are plenty of other jobs currently available. These folks choose to perform this kind of work. If compensation was really that bad the food delivery service providers wouldn’t be able to hire anyone. Market dictates value.
Someone was having McDonalds food delivered?
Hopefully, he can work the experience into his act and one day be Popular and Respected by millions! Just like Joe Rogan!
Since you have none, and will never get any, from anyone…you should leave that word out of your progressive dictionary. The only word you understand is DONKEY, which is what you see when you look in the mirror
He don’t know me very well, do he, Mr. Moderator?
Hope he was not picking up a Happy Meal
And there you go, he lost his car and now you want to replace him as the comedian.
That’s so sad, sorry bro. Bend has gotten so crummy in so many ways. Is there a link to a go fund me for this man?
It is in the updated story.
a couple things. First, this is clearly a meth head thief…when the tank runs out of gas, they will leave the car wherever they are. Second, he came to Bend to pursue comedy? Bend does not have a comedy scene, that makes literally zero sense.
Sure it does. https://bendcomedy.com/ is one example.
Nobody has the right to steal content or the car.
It remains the driver responsibility to lock the car and take the keys.
Too bad, but he has some responsibility here.
What a HELL of a way to learn a lesson. THERE are RIP-OFF and crooked people always looking for a sucker and sadly, HE was the sucker today. Very sorry for him. I would NEVER leave my truck unlocked and running when I got out of it, even for a MINUTE.