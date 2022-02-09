‘Soul-crushing’: Car theft leaves Bend comedian, delivery driver searching for answers

(Updated: adding video, comments from victim)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Alone in a McDonald's parking lot, Zachary Derreberry watched his car drive away with his future.

Work for DoorDash drivers is fast-paced and quick. Drivers jump in and out of their vehicles to pick up the order and drop it off to the customers. Typically, drivers are only out of the car for a few minutes at a time.

Derreberry works for DoorDash and was picking up an order from McDonald's on SE Third Street in Bend. He left his car running while he ran inside to grab the food, to save time.

When he came out, a man was driving away in his 2017 Ford Escape.

"Soul-crushing. My whole future, my life, everything I had..." Derreberry told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.

The whole thing took less than two minutes.

"UPS leaves their cars on, the mail people leave their car on, Domino's Pizza leaves their car on," Derreberry said. "Everyone's running in and out."

Derreberry moved to Bend from Georgia in October to pursue a career in comedy. He's been DoorDashing to supplement his income. But -- this is no laughing matter.

"Now I don't have a way to make income, I don't have a way to get to comedy shows, I don't have a way to do anything any more," he said. "And now I still have to keep paying for the car."

Derreberry's been working for the delivery service for over a year and does about 35 deliveries each day. Nothing like this has ever happened to him before.

"I never once saw this working out this way, like my car -- I love that thing, so I never even imagined that," he said, "I don't even have a plan now. I'm bewildered at the moment."

Derreberry does have insurance, but was told DoorDash is responsible for handling the situation. The Bend Police Department said it is investigating the matter.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe for Derreberry to help him keep up with costs.