Arson suspect sought in several fires set on DRW property; garage, motor home burn

(Update: More info from Bend Fire)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are seeking an arson suspect after several fires apparently were set Tuesday night on a Deschutes River Woods property, two of which damaged a detached garage and motor home, a fire official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the reported garage fire in the 60100 block of Cinder Butte Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The residents were home, spotted the detached garage fire and called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers, Derlacki said.

As fire crews arrived, another fire was found in an adjacent motor home, the fire official said. Crews were able to quickly stop the fire and contain them to the garage and a motor home.

“The fires appear to be intentionally set, but the investigation is ongoing,” Derlacki said in a news release. No injuries were reported.

A suspect in the case left the area just before the occupants spotted the fire and is being sought by the sheriff’s office, Derlacki said.

The fires also damaged an older motor home and storage in the garage, with total damage estimated at $20,000.

Derlacki gave a brief update Wednesday morning, saying "multiple fires were found on the property that appear to be intentionally set."

The sheriff's office continues its investigation and search for the suspect. The local State Fire Marshal's Office deputy fire marshal and an Oregon State Police arson detective helped in the investigation.