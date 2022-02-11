Jury convicts Bend man of bias crime, harassment in 2019 bar attack

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County jury on Friday convicted a 50-year-old Bend man of bias crime and harassment charges in an October 2019 attack on two people at Maverick's Bar, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said.

The six-member jury, after a two-day trial, returned unanimous guilty verdicts against Kim Chism on two counts each of second-degree bias crime, a Class A misdemeanor, and harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, in the October 3, 2019 attack, Hummel said.

"The attack was motivated, in part, on Mr. Chism’s belief that the two people were homosexual," the district attorney said.

A sentencing hearing is set for Monday afternoon.

Hummel provided this statement in his news release:

“Not in our town, not on my watch. My team and I can’t change what you think about your neighbors, nor is it our role to try to do so. However, when your thoughts are followed by violence, we will seek to hold you accountable. Kudos to the Bend Police Department for conducting a top notch investigation, and for my colleagues in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for delivering a top-notch prosecution. Justice was done.”