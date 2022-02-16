Black Butte Ranch Police warn of rise in online marketplace sales scams

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Black Butte Ranch police advised the public Wednesday that they are seeing an increase in scams involving people who are selling items on online marketplaces, such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

Here's their information on how it works, and how to avoid being ripped off and safeguard your personal information:

How the Scam Works:

You list an item and get an immediate response from a potential buyer. The “buyer” claims to be very interested in your item, but they want to make sure you are legitimate first. The scammer asks for your phone number, so they can text you a verification code. They instruct you to reply with the 6-digit code on the platform where your item is listed.

Sounds reasonable, right? However, here’s what’s really happening. The scammer is setting up a Google Voice number linked to your phone number. If you send the verification code, the scammer will be able to complete the account set up. Then, the scammer can then use that phone number to conceal their identity. Or, if a scammer gets your Google Voice verification code and other information about you, they can pretend to be you and open new accounts in your name.

How to Avoid Online Marketplace Scams:

Guard your personal information:

You don’t need to give someone your phone number to make a sale on an online marketplace. Be sure you know who you are speaking with before you share it. Never give out your phone number in public social media posts.

Watch out for red flags:

Avoid making transactions with people who offer you deals that sound too good to be true (i.e. overpaying for an item you listed for sale) or people who pressure you to make a deal quickly.

Understand marketplace policies:

Most online marketplaces encourage you NOT to take transactions outside of the platform. If someone asks you to carry out transactions elsewhere, be wary. Understand how the platform you use verifies both sellers and buyers and stick to their guidelines when selling and buying items.