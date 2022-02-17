Bend fugitive arrested in several thefts from cars, storage unit break-ins

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police arrested a 29-year-old fugitive at St. Charles Bend this week, accused in at least 11 recent cases of theft, burglary, mail theft and break-ins at storage facilities in the area since early January.

Bend police on Jan. 8 began receiving reports of thefts from vehicles and break-ins at storage facilities, Lt. Clint Burley said. Officers were soon able to determine that a Bend man was responsible for most of the thefts and possessed property stolen from a southeast Bend storage unit. The suspect was not found at the time.

On Feb. 6, officers recovered a stolen vehicle in the area of Parrell Road and Hawes Avenue and determined the wanted theft suspect had driven it there, Burleigh said. They found several items in the vehicle that were removed and found to be stolen from different areas around Bend since late January.

Police received information Tuesday that the suspect, known to have an active arrest warrant, was at St. Charles Bend, the lieutenant said. He was located and taken into custody without incident, then booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

The investigation linked the man to several thefts, a burglary and two stolen vehicle cases, Burleigh said. He was charged in at least 11 cases, including two counts each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and mail theft, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, seven counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, thee counts of third-degree theft, second degree criminal trespass and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief.