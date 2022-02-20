NE Bend Chinese restaurant robbed; police search area, investigating

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend Chinese restaurant was robbed Saturday night, prompting a police search of the area and steady sirens for close to an hour, according to police and area residents.

Police responded around 9:23 p.m. to the robbery report at the Double Happiness Chinese Restaurant off Northeast Highway 20, Sgt. Erick Supplee confirmed Sunday.

A search perimeter was established, Supplee said, adding that he could not provide further details due to the active investigation.

Residents in the area said on social media, including Reddit and Nextdoor, that several police cars were parked in the area off Bear Creek Road with their headlights and searchlights on. There also were cars in the area of the nearby Healy Heights Apartments and along Dean Swift Road.

One person said the sirens kept going for at least 30 minutes, with the cars not moving, near Highway 20 and 27th Street. Dispatchers told callers there was police action ongoing in the area and to stay inside. One resident said a police drone also was operating in the area.

We’ll have more information as it’s released.